Report: US health workers responding to coronavirus quarantine lacked training, protective gear

A new whistleblower complaint claims U.S. health workers responding to the coronavirus quarantine of Americans on two California military bases lacked proper medical training or protective gear and were allowed to go into the general population, according to The New York Times.

The Times obtained part of the complaint submitted to the Office of the Special Counsel. In it, the whistleblower, described as a senior leader in the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), reportedly claims the team was “improperly deployed” to the Travis Air Force Base and March Air Reserve Base to assist Americans who were evacuated from China and elsewhere.

The complaint says the staff members were ordered into quarantined areas without proper training in safety protocols or the proper equipment.

The Times reports staff members then moved freely on and off the bases, and one stayed in a nearby hotel and left the state on a commercial flight.

The Post reports the workers did not show symptoms of infection and were not tested for the virus.

The first case of a U.S. patient becoming infected with coronavirus through “community spread” happened near Travis Air Force Base earlier this week.

