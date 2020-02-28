Ukraine court forces probe into Biden role in firing of prosecutor Viktor Shokin

KYIV – A court ruling in Ukraine has forced state investigators to open a probe into alleged pressure by then-vice president Joe Biden that led to the 2016 dismissal of Viktor Shokin as the country’s prosecutor general, officials said Thursday.

…Trump and his allies have put intense pressure on Zelensky’s administration to open investigations into Joe Biden, and his son Hunter Biden who sat on the board of a Ukrainian gas company Burisma.

…When he was vice president, Biden urged Ukraine authorities to sack Shokin, citing his failure to act against corruption, concerns shared by other Western nations.

…Shokin would become a key figure in efforts by Trump and his allies to press Ukraine to carry out investigations into Biden.